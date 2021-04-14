Compiled by Staff
Western Slope’s Dalby, Wendland & Co. recognized as top regional accounting leader
Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., which has offices in Montrose, Grand Junction, Rifle, Telluride, Glenwood Springs and Aspen, was recognized by Accounting Today as a top regional firm in the Mountain States Region. The region includes Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
The honor marks the eighth year Dalby Wendland has earned the distinction by Accounting Today.
“The members of our Regional Leaders list represent top tier of accounting firms, combining expert services with unparalleled understanding of the needs of clients in their respective parts of the country,” said Daniel Hood, editor-in-chief of Accounting Today, in a news release.
Dalby Wendland is the largest public accounting firm headquartered in western Colorado.
“As our communities continue to grow and support diversity in economic development, our people and services grow, focusing more on business planning and advisory as a vital element for success,” DWC CEO Chris West said in the news release. “We invest in our professionals to ensure they have the most current knowledge and best technical expertise to continually help our clients be better. It is an honor to be recognized, and we owe our thanks and success to our communities, clients, and team members.”
For more information on Dalby Wendland and its services and the industries served, visit www.DalbyCPA.com.
Colorado to benefit state’s disability funding committee with cannabis-themed license plate auction
The rights to 14 different official state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases are being auctioned by the state to benefit the Colorado Disability funding Committee, with proceeds to fund disability application assistance and new and innovative programs to increase quality of life and independence for Colorado’s disability community.
“Colorado is proud of our creativity and ingenuity. We’ve been a leader in the cannabis space for over a decade and this effort allows us to fund critical projects and programs in our disability community,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a press release.
Those who bid are bidding on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate. Individuals must pay standard registration fees, plate production fee, and any additional fees.
Bids for the plates are open until 4:20 p.m. on April 20 and can be placed at events.handbid.com/auctions/colorado-disability-fund-420-auction.
