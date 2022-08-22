colorado capitol

People gathered at the Colorado Capitol for the “Bans off our Bodies” rally in support of abortion rights on May 14, 2022. 

 (Andrew Fraieli for Colorado Newsline)

As the summer drags on, temperatures are rising in Colorado’s closely-watched U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea clashing over the issue of abortion rights.

Bennet’s campaign began airing the race’s first attack ad last week, knocking O’Dea for his support for the GOP-appointed Supreme Court majority that struck down Roe v. Wade and his opposition to the abortion-rights law passed by Colorado Democrats this year.



