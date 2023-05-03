Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile has been in Montrose for just more than a year. It's been a year of trials and growth, as well as a year full of confirmations that founder and CEO Jon Kornbluh made the right decision moving his business to Montrose.
Kornbluh's business story starts in 1991 in Telluride.
“I was living in a tiny cabin with no utilities, and skiing an awful lot. I was getting headaches burning kerosene lanterns for light. My buddy said 'Hey, I’ll bring down my beeswax setup,' so he brought down a couple buckets, and a bunch of wax, and wick, and these racks, and we spent all night long over a double burner propane stove, dipping taper candles out of beeswax.
"The next day, (we) went out and sold candles to the health foods store," Kornbluh continued, "and all of our hippie friends that were living in the woods at the time, which was common practice back then. That was how I got into candle making.”
From there, the business continued to grow, moving several times until settling in Montrose, in a building Kornbluh calls a “perfect fit”.
“The company moved from Telluride to Rico in 1994. We then moved from Rico to Ridgway in 2008. And the company moved from Ridgway to Montrose in 2021," Kornbluh explained. "In Ridgway, we were operating out of a 4,300-square foot factory space that was just too small for what we were doing. Most of our employees were commuting from Montrose, so the writing was on the wall that we should be moving to Montrose."
"We looked for appropriate factory space," he continued, "and this Furniture Connection building happened to be the most perfect fit for the expansion of Bluecorn. And it was because this building was so prominent in terms of being right on the highway that we chose to open a much larger cafe, retail, you have this mixed use community space, (and it) probably would not have come to fruition had we found a factory space off the beaten path. We would’ve focused on the candle production alone and called it good.”
The unusual name of the cafe and mercantile actually comes from Kornbluh's youth living in Telluride.
“I was a young ski bum living in Telluride," he said. "My very first job in town was working at Honga's Lotus Petal, which was a Pan-Asian restaurant. And Honga was my boss, and to this day is a dear friend, but Honga quickly came up with a nickname for me that was Bluecorn, so she would call me “Bluecorn” or “Bluecorn tortilla”.
Years later, the process for Kornbluh's candles have stayed much the same, though on a much larger scale.
“It’s interesting, both really similar, and slightly different," he noted. "Similar in that so many of the techniques that we currently use are the same or similar techniques to what we did in the early 90s. To that end, our candle-dipping system, that technology is thousands of years old, and simply with updated materials like steel and aluminum, and metal wire as opposed to wood. But, the technology is just not that different. We have some upgrades in our systems and our equipment, but for the most part, it’s looking very similar to what it was like in the 90s. Just more space, more people, more efficient ways of doing everything from equipment to software.
One of the most unique characteristics of the cafe is a glass wall where guests can see the candle making process.
“I designed the whole space, inside and out, which was the most fun part of this whole project," Kornbluh said.
"This retail, cafe, the interaction between a front facing storefront and the production facility has kind of always been in my brain. And I’ve always dreamed of there being that big glass wall. And so the opportunity to bring it to life was exciting. The building itself was oriented in a way that suited our needs. It really feels like we’re supposed to be here. So many people walk in the door and they’ve never been here, the kind of common reaction is to stop and pause right when they get inside the space and take it all in and be like “wow”.
The first year of the company has been a success, but according to Kornbluh, not always easy.
“It has not all been fantastic," he said. "I think any business that undergoes massive change comes across struggles, trials, tribulations. And we are, and have been, no different. I think that we’ve managed it with a lot of grace, and it’s taken us a little time to figure out our own systems. It took us a few months to nail down our food offering. And when Amanda, our current kitchen manager took over, she really brought in an immense amount of quality control and care.
"The food program has become really successful," Kornbluh continued. "That didn't happen right out of the gate, it was a process, but it’s been a successful process. And I feel like we’ve really been in a groove for the last six to eight months of just great consistency. That’s been huge, consistent quality, consistently clean open space. The food and beverage is the hardest place to do that, and once you can get that right, everything else is easier. The retail, we’ve done that forever, it’s just bigger, and broader, and we’ve brought in all of these new products and different artists, tapping the local artisan community has been really gratifying, but never a struggle. It was an easy transition to grow that part of the business."
Feedback on the retail side has been positive, too, he said.
"It’s abundant, eclectic, different, and it too has been wildly supported. Traction, the word traction just keeps coming up, we really feel like we’re in a groove, and everything is getting easier, and easier, as we develop better systems … we know what the community wants. I think for only being 1-year-old we’ve matured in really big and beautiful ways.”
Kornbluh shared what he expects from the future of Bluecorn.
“I think if we remain consistent in our offering, given how strong the local response has been in our first year, I just know that it’s going to continue to grow, and in turn, the more the community supports us, the more we will be able to support the community. As consumers, we have to consciously choose where to spend our money," he said.
"And so if the people keep coming and support live music, we’ll do more live music. If people come and support the cafe, the cafe thrives and is able to expand its offerings. I love how commerce works that way, you have to provide a product that people want.”
Without source material though, candle production could never happen. And Bluecorn’s candle source material is beeswax.
“We source our beeswax overwhelmingly from the upper midwest of the United States. That’s where we can find the highest quality in the highest volume of crude beeswax. And bees have been struggling mightily in recent years, mostly due to colony collapse disorder, which has been directly attributed to neonicotinoid pesticides. And so it has made our job much harder, and the job of beekeepers much harder in terms of sustaining hives," Kornbluh said.
That's made for a volatile raw material when it comes to price and availability, he added.
"So we’ve had to function within that kind of challenged ecosystem, and so we’re really thrilled to be able to support beekeepers, and their efforts to keep it all going. And at the same time, we are expanding our candle offering into other alternative waxes like coconut wax, so that we can have a more stable product line that's not as vulnerable to market fluctuations.”
Also growing in popularity: the business' live music presence.
Kornbluh elaborated on how the events have been so far. “Heartwarming. For example, we had a band in here Saturday night called Easy Jim, and they are a Grateful Dead cover band from Gunnison. And, they’d never played a gig in Montrose before. We had close to 150 people in here, and it was an amazing night. And that was just one of many events that we’ve had so far that had about 150 people. We’ve had jazz, we’ve had duets, we’ve had solo performers. And people are recognizing that Bluecorn’s a really good music venue. The sound quality is excellent in the space.”
Tessa Cheek, director of Sales and Marketing, spoke further on the live music and the plans around that.
“We’ll be having a huge series of free and low-price ticketed concerts all through the spring and summer. We’re working towards having more of a routine happy hour on Thursdays before our free events, whether they be poetry readings or open mics, or local bands playing.”
Cheek reflected on how the community has received the offerings so far.
“We have really encouraging and sweet feedback from the community. Our space is super large and super modern, and folks have really responded well to that. We’ve had a lot of local members … thank Jon for making a space, and using it not just to sell stuff, but also to host a lot of enriching and often free arts events," she said.
"I think that’s really something that’s very important to him and very motivating to him and building community around that has been a lifelong project for him. So far it’s been really fun, and marginally very successful. We opened our doors almost exactly a year ago, it’s been a fun first year!”
Information on candles can be found at beeswaxcandles.com
Information on the cafe and music can be found at bluecorncafemontrose.com
To read more of Jon Kornbluh’s story, visit beeswaxcandles.com/pages/the-bluecorn-story
Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile is located at 1842 S. Townsend Ave in Montrose.