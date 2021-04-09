Caution urged as power outage takes out traffic lights, darkens businesses

Police direct traffic at East Main Street and the San Juan Bypass Friday night during the power outage. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

A large-scale power outage plunged Montrose into the dark late Friday evening, taking out traffic lights and cutting electric to several downtown-area businesses.

Police on the scene did not have information about the cause of the outage, or how long it might last, but said Delta-Montrose Electric Association crews had arrived at the substation located near South Third Street and South Waters Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and were working to restore the power. At about 10, much of the power was reported as restored, with crews continuing to work on isolated areas.

Drivers were told to proceed with caution and to avoid the area where the crews were working. Motorists should treat downed traffic lights like a four-way stop, when it comes to determining who has right of way, Montrose Police Sgt. Courtney Jones said.

She did not know the extent of the outage, but said the most affected area appeared to be South Second Street up to North Grand Avenue and the San Juan Bypass, north to south.

"We ask people for patience," she said.

Information from DMEA was not immediately available.

