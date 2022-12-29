The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline and will soon direct callers to a national phone number.

Live assistance on the state’s vaccine hotline will end on Dec. 31. Instead, people will be directed to a hotline operated by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get vaccine information or schedule an appointment by phone.



