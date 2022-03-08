What worked for the Cedaredge High School girls basketball team most of this season worked again this past weekend as they hosted the Class 2A, Region 6 tournament.
Play suffocating defense for four quarters. Grind it out until your opponent wears down.
The Bruins had perhaps their most extreme version of this play out in their 53-36 semifinal win over Byers. A lopsided win on its face, but Cedaredge actually trailed 34-31 after three quarters.
It took a 22-2 fourth quarter for the Bruins to pull away.
“We were missing a lot of shots early, but girls were in the right spots and we had a good rotation,” Bruins coach Russell Coleman said. “In the fourth quarter, we created some turnovers, had some good run-outs, hit some layups and suddenly it’s a 20-0 run with us pulling away.”
Cedaredge had two familiar faces lead scoring, with Megan Gastineau dropping in 15 points and Paige McGovern adding 12 points. But fellow senior Tristy Keller, whose previous season-high was two points, scored 11 on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Coleman said Keller, along with Kylee Terry and Carlie Malinowski, made the most of limited minutes to impact the game on offense and defense.
The Bruins carried that defensive momentum from the first game into the regional championship where they held Hoehne scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 35-29 victory.
Cedaredge overcame by far its worst shooting performance of the season with strong defense and trips to the free-throw line. The Bruins made 17% of their shots from the field but had 23 steals and 17 deflections. That, combined with an 18-for-29 days from the charity stripe, was enough for the win.
“Most of our girls are slashers and not really shooters,” Coleman said. “Hoehne was tough. They ran a really good man defense and even when you got around them and to the rim, they weren’t comfortable shots. We wore them down a little bit in the second half, though, and they were half-a-step slower. We were able to get a shoulder past and lean it to draw some fouls. Paige and both Megans, Gastineau and Jenkins, did a great job with that.”
McGovern led the Bruins with 15 points, while Gastineau had 10 points. Jenkins scored her hard-earned two points from the free-throw line.
The Bruins are seeded fifth will face No. 4 Rye in the eight-team 2A state tournament at the Budweiser Events in Loveland. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. The Lightning are undefeated, including a 59-26 win over Cedaredge at the Centauri Tournament early in December.
Coleman said his team has improved since that early season game, both on offense and defense.
“If you take away their shooters, they’ll beat you inside,” Coleman said of Rye. “If you pack in, they’ll shoot you out of that defense. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re better now than we were when we first played them. We have a better rotation and we’re definitely better with our press. To be real, we want to keep it close and give ourselves a chance to win.”