Cedaredge police seek man in alleged murder attempt

Cedaredge police are seeking Kenneth Alan Gallob, 35, who according to law enforcement information, is accused of stabbing another person at a home on West Main Street in Cedaredge early Aug. 25.
The individual survived.
Gallob is wanted on a warrant alleging attempted second-degree murder. The Cedaredge Police Department said in a statement Gallob could still be in the area, possibly on foot.
He is described as a white male, 6-foot-tall, 175 pounds. Pictures of Gallob show him with collar-length brown/sandy hair and slight facial hair.
Do not approach Gallob if you think you see him. He is considered dangerous.
Anyone with information about Gallob should call Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015; CPD at 970-856-4301 or, to report anonymously, Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
