Felecia Jo Frazier

Felecia Jo Frazier

 Abby Irvin

Felecia Jo Frazier

A Celebration of Life reception for Felecia Jo Frazier will be held on her birthday — Aug. 19 — from noon to 3 pm at the Elks Lodge backyard with picnic lunch being served. Felecia Jo passed away at Heidi’s Chateau in Montrose on Oct. 9, 2020. All are invited to her

Celebration of Life reception — bring only your stories to share.

Tags

Load comments