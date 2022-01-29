A charity-centric tea has entered the beverage market and has quickly found its footing.
GenerosiTEA, started by Stephen Wesley, a former Montrose resident, has sold 30,000 bottles since September 2021, with 90,000 ready to ship to stores in the Midwest and east coast.
The company’s rapid growth comes at an opportune time, Wesley said, since there’s a benefit to all those sales: for every bottle that’s sold, 10 cents is given back to one of three charities: Humane Society of the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Operation Homefront. Each flavor — sweet, raspberry and green tea — is tied to a different charity.
“Growing up, my family never had much. We struggled. We struggled our whole lives,” Wesley said. “My mom always put people before herself. She was constantly thinking how she could help other people. When I came up with the idea, I knew that it would be life changing.”
Wesley’s mother, Sharon Dart, died last year due to complications from COVID-19. She was 63.
Wesley was one floor above her inside the same hospital, fighting for his own life after contracting the disease. He spent weeks in the hospital and was provided oxygen.
“GenerosiTEA is doing what she would be doing if she could. That’s a really big deal for me,” Wesley said.
Wesley has already scored a serious distribution deal with McLane and H.T. Hackney, a pair of major wholesale distributors. He recently landed another major account: Kroger.
Wesley isn’t sure if Kroger will launch the drink nationwide, but expects it to be available within the next few months at King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.
The drink is already available at various stores and businesses in Montrose, Olathe, Ridgway, Grand Junction and Gunnison, such as Montrose Regional Health, Golden Gate, Montrose Donut and Deli and Humdingers.
Wesley wanted to distribute the teas first in Colorado because of his ties to the state — he has family that lives in Colorado, including his daughter, who resides in Montrose.
A distribution center is located in Montrose. It’s owned by Chris Simkins, who started the center to distribute the teas.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of Chris,” Wesley said. “He is the reason why we’ve received so much traction.”
“Wanted to do something that helps people”Wesley, an Indiana native who attended Montrose High School from 1995 to 1997, currently lives in Las Vegas, where generosiTEA is headquartered.
It took more than a decade for the company to find its stride. Wesley was attempting to advance his music career while in the beverage business. He had worked in sales and distribution with Vitamin Water and Rockstar, and later with Sportastic, a kid’s drink.
Once Sportastic sold, Wesley wanted to start his own venture.
“Tea is the most consumed beverage in the world and I wanted to do something that actually helps people,” Wesley said.
He then developed the name — generosiTEA — and generated ideas to develop funding. But before the start of manufacturing, he scored his first record deal with Ennecho Records. He had spent five years attempting to get his song “Cowgirl,” featuring the artist known as Slash, the lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, on the radio. (“Cowgirl” finally hit the radio waves in 2013.)
While his music career gained momentum, Wesley put his business venture on pause.
A country singer and songwriter, Wesley developed some notable collaborations, including with Stephen Harwell from Smash Mouth. Grammy Award winning rapper T-Pain collaborated with Wesley on “Rock N Roll,” which made its radio debut in 2019.
“They were a dream come true,” Wesley said of his musical collaborations. “They took my songs to a completely new level.”
Wesley remains a recording artist and occasionally plays at the Warehouse25sixty-five in Grand Junction. Armed with extra free time during the pandemic, he revisited GenerosiTEA in November 2020.
Wesley sought to send a shipment in the middle of 2021, but pandemic-related complications caused delays. The beverages have been made in Mexico, but due to time constraints, plans are underway to craft them in California and the Tampa Bay area. Nashville is a potential third option later in 2021.
Despite the setbacks, GenerosiTEA rebounded and Simkins has acquired more than 100 locations where the beverage is available, Wesley said.
“To see now how quickly it expanded and the positivity from it — it’s amazing,” Wesley said. “This year is off to a great start.”
“She’d be proud”GenerosiTEA is eyeing a robust and impactful 2022. Wesley said the company expects to sell between 10 and 20 million bottles of GenorosiTEA this year.
The company has forecasted a total of $2.4 million in donations to all three charities combined from those sales.
“I think about that every day,” said Wesley, fighting back tears, of what his mother would say of his business venture. “I know that she would be really, really happy for everybody that’s involved in it. I know she’d be proud.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press