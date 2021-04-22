A woman, her children and the neighborhood at large were placed in extreme danger late Wednesday night, police said, when her boyfriend, identified as Juan Escarcega-Hernandez, allegedly fired several shots at her vehicle on LaPlaza Road.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said it was “extremely fortunate” there were no injuries, given the location and circumstances.
According to Hall’s report, the woman was at the home in the 66000 block of LaPlaza Road, attempting to retrieve her two children from the residence. She and Escarcega-Hernandez, 29, became involved in a disturbance.
When the woman attempted to drive away, Escarcega-Hernandez allegedly fired several rounds at her vehicle, striking it several times, but missing her.
“As you can imagine, the 66000 block of LaPlaza Road is a densely populated neighborhood,” Hall said. “We are extremely fortunate no one was injured from this incident, including (woman) and her children.”
As police were en route, the woman returned to the home and was able to retrieve her children, Hall said. “It shows how much she wanted her children,” he said.
Police at the scene discovered several shell casings from a handgun littering the ground outside of the home.
Escarcega-Hernandez was arrested without incident and was cooperative, Hall said.
He was held on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony menacing, child abuse, prohibited use of a weapon and domestic violence.
Formal charges are pending.
Escarcega-Hernandez’s bail was set at $60,000 cash-only, sought and granted, Hall said, on grounds of public safety.
A new bond hearing has been set for April 29.
Escarcega-Hernandez was also slated for a hearing on an extreme risk protection order Friday.
“Once again, we’re extremely fortunate that no citizens were hurt, or officers responding to the scene,” Hall said. “Our patrol, and later, our detectives, did an excellent job investigating the case and ensuring everyone was safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.