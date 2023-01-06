bridge culvert damage

The affected roadway’s condition after first call of reported damage. (City of Montrose)

City Councilors approved over $81,000 to replace two bridge culverts acting as entrances to the Meadowgate neighborhood in Montrose.

The approval follows complaints lodged by concerned neighbors from Meadowgate who reached out to Public Works about a failing culvert at the intersection of 6900 Road and Openfield Drive in April 2022.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?