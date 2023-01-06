City Councilors approved over $81,000 to replace two bridge culverts acting as entrances to the Meadowgate neighborhood in Montrose.
The approval follows complaints lodged by concerned neighbors from Meadowgate who reached out to Public Works about a failing culvert at the intersection of 6900 Road and Openfield Drive in April 2022.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid reported that crews performed an inspection of the area to first determine if the road was safe for travel.
Settling depressions and a sinkhole were observed in the roadway. There was a significant undermining of the roadway up to 12 feet long and four feet deep. At the mouth of the culvert, water was observed flowing under and around the sides of the pipe, causing the collapse of the culvert.
Crews determined the road was unsafe for travel and permanently closed the entry. A week later, a total failure of the roadway occurred.
Local neighborhood traffic had been detoured to a secondary entry further south at Overland Drive and 6900 Road, according to a city report.
The replacement was to take place in the spring of 2023 while irrigation water was off and resources could be budgeted. Last May, Public Works received multiple calls regarding the condition of the neighborhood's backup entrance.
Upon investigation, streets personnel observed signs of a partial collapse occurring in a similar timeframe and manner as the event on Open Field Drive.
Streets staff and engineers placed road plates in tandem over the weakened area to help prolong the function of the roadway.
In July, Street crews installed a temporary bridge on Open Field Drive.
Now that water has been shut off, the culvert on Overland Drive will be replaced promptly, Scheid said. Replacement of the culvert on Open Field Drive will follow after Overland Drive is reopened.
The City of Montrose Streets Division, with support from a city engineer, will be self-performing the work, the project report noted.
Work will include replacement of 120 feet of culvert and newly formed concrete headwalls, and 180 tons of angular riprap for bank armoring.
Purchase of the material needed for this project has already been approved by the city manager’s office due to the emergency nature of the work and material availability. As an unanticipated emergency project, funds for repair of these two culverts were not budgeted in the city’s 2022 budget.
Due to savings in the 2022 Streets Division budget, this project can be completed within the available budget in 2022 without need for supplement.
