City staff and council members gathered on Monday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the planned City of Montrose Public Safety Complex.
Those present included senior city staff, Montrose city councillors past and present, members of the public safety advisory committee, project architects, and site engineers.
Mayor Barbara Bynum opened the ceremony by welcoming the crowd of Montrose citizens and police department staff.
“This is very exciting and definitely a community effort,” said Bynum of the new police department building. “So many of you played an active role in making this happen.”
Police Chief Blaine Hall is excited for the groundbreaking project.
Hall said the building will be beneficial for police department operations, as well as the police officers.
“Policing in Colorado is challenging and it’s becoming more challenging,” Hall said.
“As a police officer in Colorado, I couldn’t think of a better place to live.”
Hall is grateful for the community’s support, as well as the support of city council members and management.
“It’s amazing, and I thank everyone and our community for making this happen,” said Hall.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid closed the ceremony, excited for the project ahead.
“This is definitely a major milestone in this big project here in Montrose,” Scheid said of the transition from the design process to the construction process.
“It’s really worth celebrating.”
Scheid recognized the team who brought the project together and continue to help it move forward, including chairs of project committees and public safety committees Phoebe Benzinger and Jay Reid.
Also present were former police chief Tom Chinn and Sheriff Gene Willard, who were both police officers when the project development first began.
Mayor Pro-Tem Doug Glaspell, Councillors Dave Frank and Roy Anderson, as well as former councillor Judy Ann Files, took part in breaking ground at the ceremony.
