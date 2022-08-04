With housing shortages and costs reaching critical levels across the country, the City of Montrose is moving forward with a housing-needs assessment.
City councilors unanimously approved a contract of $48,898 on Tuesday to Points Consulting to complete the housing-needs assessment.
“It goes beyond just anecdotally,” Councilor Barbara Bynum said. “We know we need more housing, (but) to actually put some data behind that will help us make data-driven decisions.”
Bynum referenced the city’s recent involvement in a childcare needs assessment, data from which both affirmed that the existing need while also allowing local organizations to pursue grant funding.
The housing study will include demographic data and studies of subpopulations, including people with disabilities, older adults and people experiencing homelessness. People using transitional, rapid and supportive housing will also be included in the study, according to the project’s contractor proposal request.
Ross Valdez, the city’s community outreach coordinator, said communities across the state and country now consider it best practice to conduct a housing needs-assessment.
Additionally, local organizations, nonprofits and private developers have reached out to the city inquiring about the community’s housing market supply and demand.
“This housing needs assessment will address a lot of those different different issues,” Valdez said.
City officials have known for some time that Montrose will need to address housing. Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler noted that during the planning process for the city’s newest comprehensive plan, staff identified a need for a housing assessment. While the city already gathers data from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), the study would move a step closer to better understanding localized needs.
“This is a big project for the city but it’s also a big project for our community,” Morgenthaler said. “We hear community organizations ask us about it. They’re excited about it.”
Staff are eyeing March of 2023 to wrap the study, and hope to begin work as early as this month.
The city first applied for the DOLA Innovative Housing Strategies Planning Grant in December 2021 after sending out proposal requests for an assessment contractor in 2020. The state program provides grants to local governments seeking better understanding of their housing needs. Grants also fund communities to adopt policy and regulatory strategies in order to promote the development of affordable housing.
Valdez anticipates that by conducting a comprehensive housing study, local organizations will be more prepared to create stronger grant applications.
“(They will be) able to demonstrate that not only is there a need that’s been researched and evaluated, but it’s also been research and evaluated by the city,” he said of the study’s benefits. “It would lend a certain degree of importance from the city’s perspective.”
DOLA granted the city $114,000 on Jan. 27 with the expectation that Montrose would match the grant up to $76,000 (40%). The grant will fund the study as well as future adoption of an affordable housing policy and regulatory strategies outlined in the 2021 comprehensive plan.
Of the four contractor proposals reviewed, Points Consulting bid the lowest proposal at $48,890. Valdez noted that bidders were evaluated on price qualifications, and similar project experience, overall presentation, level of detail and project understanding.
“We did reach out to another community that conducted a housing needs assessment, and they had high praise for the work that they (Points Consulting) conducted there,” Valdez said. “So we feel fairly confident that they’re going to conduct a high level of work here as well.”
