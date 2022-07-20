City opts out of state opioid settlement fund, money to roll over to regional funding

City councilors have opted out of a statewide opioid settlement fund that would distribute just above $26,000 over 18 years, a move that will allocate the city’s funds to a regional program instead of accepting a small amount each year.
The settlement fund, known as the Colorado Opioids Settlement Memorandum of Understanding (Colorado MOU), was signed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Aug. 26, 2021, as a response to the ongoing opioid crisis, according to a city news release.
While Colorado’s local governments are being asked to participate in recent settlements with the “Big 3” distributors (AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson) and Johnson & Johnson, the Colorado MOU is intended to apply to all current and future opioid settlements.
By opting out of the yearly distributions, the city’s funds will instead roll over to the regional council, which covers Montrose, Delta, Olathe, San Miguel, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties. While the region covers a large area, it’s also sparsely populated, according to City of Montrose Attorney Ben Morris.
Each region, he said, has its own council that helps decide how money is spent within each territory’s boundaries.
“The catch, though, is that these monies are dribbled out in small amounts over a really long period,” Morris told city councilors. “This is just my own personal opinion, but I don’t know if it’s really worth our while when we have the regional setup, who could do this for us at no expense to the city at all.”
If the city were to opt into fund allocation, it would receive just under $3,000 for year one, with “relatively small” amounts throughout the 18-year lifespan of the settlement period.
Opting into the program would also require adherence to a list of “approved purposes” outlined in the MOU that focus on abatement strategies around opioid usage. The strategies target prevention, treatment and harm reduction, such as training healthcare providers on opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment and responsible prescribing practices, expanding telehealth and mobile services for treatment and increasing naloxone and rescue breathing supplies.
According to Morris, the list of approved purposes is broad enough to be flexible for local communities while ensuring that settlement funds are used to combat the opioid epidemic.
Councilors echoed Morris’ opinion. Mayor Dave Frank pointed out that as a member of the Colorado General Abatement Fund Council, regions across the state would get a “better bang for their buck” by putting the monies back into regional funding.
“Putting that money back into the regional funding, because of the administration costs of running it, it’s going to be (sometimes in smaller cities) more than the amount of money you’re receiving. So I do support the idea of us opting out of that,” Frank said.
According to Morris, the city could opt to put their allocation into a regional program rather than accepting a small amount each year. The council does not need to formally vote to approve the city’s decision about participating in the MOU.
