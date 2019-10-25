Cleckler out at Delta hospital

Delta County Memorial Hospital’s board of directors on Friday voted not to renew the contract for CEO Jason Cleckler, the board announced after a special meeting.
The announcement did not indicate why the contract was not renewed.
“It was a long and considered decision made by the board,” David Lane, board chairman, said in the announcement. “We appreciate many years of service and acknowledge his many accomplishments while CEO here at Delta Hospital. His dedication to the hospital and to the health care community is profound and we thank him.”
Lane also said the board is “confident” in the quality of care the hospital and 10 related clinics provide and will continue to provide as the search begins for a new CEO.
The board is establishing a committee to head up the search for Cleckler’s replacement; that committee will establish selection procedures and the timeframe for appointing a new hire.
Contact information for Cleckler was not immediately available Friday evening.
Cleckler began work at Delta County Memorial about 11 years ago and took the helm as CEO in 2012. Last year and again this year, the National Rural Health Association named him as a Top 50 Rural Hospital CEO to Know.
