smog covers denver

A layer of smog covers the skyline of Denver. 

 (Courtesy of EcoFlight)

Environmental groups on Thursday reiterated their longstanding calls for Colorado to “go further, faster” to combat climate change, as state officials promised to develop an updated plan for emissions reductions.

In a letter to members of the Air Quality Control Commission, representatives of a dozen major conservation and climate-action groups wrote that time is running out for the state to “correct course on our emission reduction goals.”



