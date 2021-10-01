A tree, backlit by the sun, peers down into the dark canyon to the water below. Small bits of soil in the rock crevasses support the trees, which widen the cracks with their roots and take on moisture.
The main attraction: a cataract of blue-silver spills through a gash in the cliffs at Box Cañon Falls, Ouray.
(Courtesy photo)
A different view — gazing up from the bottom of the falls.
(Courtesy photo)
Cliffsides form a crooked window, framing the stream as 1960-era mining equipment perches silently to the side.
(Courtesy photo)
The view from above, straight down into the stream.
(Courtesy photo)
Watch your step — but don’t neglect the majestic view, even here.
(Courtesy photo)
The catwalk is sturdy, but there is a part where most adults will have to duck the rock above.
(Courtesy photo)
Visitors make their way down to the base of Box Cañon Falls.
(Courtesy photo)
(Courtesy photo)
A sentinel of time shows its roots along the trail into Box Cañon Falls.
Just up the road from Montrose is a far-and-wide favorite: the Box Cañon Falls outside of Ouray.
The cold water cuts a gash through towering gray stone, plunging into a bowl below.
Operated as a city park, the falls pour thousands of gallons per minute from a height of nearly 300 feet — with enough force to provide power to most of Ouray.
Only moderate fitness is required to walk the short trail and navigate the metal catwalk for a spectacular view above the falls and into the quartzite canyon. Sturdy stairs, with handrails, lead you safely down to the bottom of the falls for another perspective. Mind your step once below, though, and use common sense when assessing water conditions. Swimming is not allowed.
Box Cañon Falls is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. every day; admission is $5 for adults; $4 for 62 -74; $3 for kids 4 - 17 and free for people 3 and younger or 75 and older. Leave your dog at home, as they are not allowed in the park.
