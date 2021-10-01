Just up the road from Montrose is a far-and-wide favorite: the Box Cañon Falls outside of Ouray.

The cold water cuts a gash through towering gray stone, plunging into a bowl below.

Operated as a city park, the falls pour thousands of gallons per minute from a height of nearly 300 feet — with enough force to provide power to most of Ouray.

Only moderate fitness is required to walk the short trail and navigate the metal catwalk for a spectacular view above the falls and into the quartzite canyon. Sturdy stairs, with handrails, lead you safely down to the bottom of the falls for another perspective. Mind your step once below, though, and use common sense when assessing water conditions. Swimming is not allowed.

Box Cañon Falls is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. every day; admission is $5 for adults; $4 for 62 -74; $3 for kids 4 - 17 and free for people 3 and younger or 75 and older. Leave your dog at home, as they are not allowed in the park.

Call 970-325-7080 for more information or email ourayinfo@cityofouray.com

