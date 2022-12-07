The suspect in last month’s deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub was formally charged Tuesday on more than 300 counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and “bias-motivated crimes.”

Investigators allege that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, entered Club Q just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began firing at patrons with a rifle. Five people were killed and 17 others suffered gunshot wounds. Aldrich appeared in court in person for the first time Tuesday, but did not speak.



