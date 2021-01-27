Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2021 spring semester after 17 years on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
In an official message from Foster on Wednesday, he announced his retirement as he transitions to spend more time with his family and begin a new chapter in his life. His last day as the president will be June 30, 2021.
In his letter, Foster said he had prepared to draft his resignation this time last year, but realized the timing was not right in the midst of a pandemic and the opening of the new Maverick Hotel on campus.
"This time last year I was prepared to draft this very letter, but we had a hotel to get opened and then the pandemic struck," he said. "I knew that leaving in the midst of that chaos was simply not appropriate. Which brings us to now. As we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, it seems the time is right for me to find the next challenge and for the University to have the next great leader."
Reflecting on his time with the university, Foster describes it as a privilege. He highlighted the campus community's response to COVID-19 from the Board of Trustees to faculty and staff who continue "to be nimble, agile and creative."
Foster also acknowledged a lingering question that circled in his head: "how long is too long for a president to serve, have new ideas and be sharp enough to really add value to the university?"
He continued, "And personally, I wondered how long would I be health enough to truly enjoy life, to go see our boys and their families, and be able to do all sorts of fun things I still want to do with the love of my life, Lisa."
Dedicating himself to CMU for the past 17 years has been a joy as he engaged with colleagues and students to help students pursue a college education and change their lives. With several months still left in the spring semester, Foster assures his constituents he is not gone yet.
"My passion and worth ethic will not wane and I promise to be as bothersome as ever," he said. "Yes, that means you will still see those pesky 3 a.m. e-mails and text messages."
He concluded his announcement by sharing that his passion for engaging with the community will continue as he mulls what comes next.
"At the end of the day, life is a series of tradeoffs and I assure you I am not going home to watch the grass grow," Foster said. "Perhaps I will hang out my shingle and see who wants to engage an older attorney with some gas left in the tank. In any event, I am clear that Lisa is not ready for me to tell her, “Honey I am home … for good.”
