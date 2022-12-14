The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ basketball team traveled to Glenwood Springs last weekend to participate in a round-robin tournament with a number of teams from the Western Slope. The Hawks finished the competition with two wins and one loss, that being to Faith Christian from the metro area.

When asked about his overall feelings, Voehringer said, “We keep getting better. We still have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. We continue to have too many turnovers. Our execution is getting better. Our timing is getting better. Our chemistry is getting better. Six games in we are making a lot of progress and I am happy at where we are at.”



