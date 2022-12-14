The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ basketball team traveled to Glenwood Springs last weekend to participate in a round-robin tournament with a number of teams from the Western Slope. The Hawks finished the competition with two wins and one loss, that being to Faith Christian from the metro area.
When asked about his overall feelings, Voehringer said, “We keep getting better. We still have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. We continue to have too many turnovers. Our execution is getting better. Our timing is getting better. Our chemistry is getting better. Six games in we are making a lot of progress and I am happy at where we are at.”
The Red Hawks first game was against the Titans of Coal Ridge and the Hawks prevailed 61-48. Voehringer said, “Kaleb Ferguson had 26 points, Hawks shot well from the outside and he ended up with 17 points. Coal Ridge was a well-coached team. They spread us out but our defense played well and it all contributed to a good team win.”
The Aspen Sailors were next on the menu. They are the defending 3A state champions. The also graduated a lot of guys from last year’s team as did the Red Hawks.
Voehringer explained, “I thought defensively it probably was one of our better game this season. In the fourth quarter we got to the free throw line. We were 27 for 31 for the game. If you can get to the line and shoot that kind of percentage you are going to win a lot of games.”
On Saturday the Red Hawks took on the Eagles of Faith Christian High School, a private school from the Denver metro area. Faith Christian played a very tough and physical defense. “They started two really good guards who could shoot the ball from 25 feet. They had a 6 foot 3 inch athletic wing and that six foot, eight inch big kid. He was a load.”
The Eagles started 5 seniors so they had plenty of experience. Our guys will use this game as an excellent learning experience.
Coach Voehringer noted the team is still missing their outstanding point guard in Alonzo Trujillo, who is injured and is hoping to be able to re-join the Red Hawks after the first of the year. “Trujillo is an athletic kid who can guard, handle the ball and he can score.”
Voehringer said, “He is the guy who kind of gets us going. Jake Legg stepped up, Hawks stepped up. We really don’t have a true point guard right now. We are kind of running point guard by committee.”
The Red Hawks head for Basalt this weekend to participate in an eight team tournament. In addition to the Red Hawks and host Basalt, teams in the tournament include Canon City, Kent Denver, Eagle Valley, Rifle, Grand Valley and North Fork.
The Red Hawks open with Canon City. Voehringer said the Hawks played Canon City last year. “They starts with a 6-8 and a 6-7 down low. They also play a tough zone defense so we are going to have to shoot the ball well from the perimeter so we can open up some lanes to get to the basket. They are extremely big.. I am not worried about who is next until we deal with Canon City.”
The tournament is a three day affair, with the Red Hawks (5-1) taking on the Canon City Tigers on Thursday.
