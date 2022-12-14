The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team stepped up in class and took the 5A Rocky Mountain Lobos in their first game of the season at the Pagosa Springs tournament. The Lobos cruised to a 20 point victory.

Things changed after the first game. The Red Hawks went on a winning streak and knocked off their next five opponents and carry a 5-1 record into this weekend’s Basalt Tournament.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?