The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team stepped up in class and took the 5A Rocky Mountain Lobos in their first game of the season at the Pagosa Springs tournament. The Lobos cruised to a 20 point victory.
Things changed after the first game. The Red Hawks went on a winning streak and knocked off their next five opponents and carry a 5-1 record into this weekend’s Basalt Tournament.
Head Coach Steve Skiff was philosophical about the start of this new season. “We are still in that early season process. I think we’re playing really good basketball. We really bounced back after that Rocky Mountain loss. We are playing some young kids which always takes time to get that varsity experience.”
The coach was very pleased that the Red Hawks were able to win three games at the tournament in Glenwood Springs. He said, “Hopefully we can finish up the three games before Christmas going in the right direction. Because coming out of Christmas break the schedule gets pretty tough as we jump into league competition.”
The coaching staff likes the makeup of their team. Skiff said, “We have some height, we have some speed. It’s a pretty balanced team and our scoring has been balanced which is a major plus for us.”
Skiff explained that the Red Hawks whole game stems from their defense. He noted that for many years the defense has been the staple the program is built upon. “We pride ourselves on playing tough man to man defense. That doesn’t mean that we won’t switch it up at times and play zone or press and keep teams honest.”
Skiff explained that at the end of the day the Red Hawks are a man to man team that the defense sets the tone for everything else. He noted that “much of the offense keys off of our defense.”
When describing his game plan he explained, “We have two good guards in Maggie Legg and Bryar Moss. They take good care of the ball and run when we need to. We have eight girls in our rotation and they all bring a lot to the table.”
When asked if his team has been bothered by pressing defenses, Skiff acknowledged that Rocky Mountain pressured the Red Hawks in their first game but has seen little pressure since. Skiff suggested his team would like to see more pressure this weekend to be ready for the league season.
Skiff talked about when the team faces at the Basalt Tournament. “We face Middle Park first at the Basalt tournament. Then assuming we win we will play the winner of Roaring Fork and Basalt. On the other side of the bracket are two teams to look out for, Moffat County and Kent Denver.”
When asked what the coaching staff imparts to the team just prior to game tip off, Skiff said, “We tell our kids that we need to hold our opponents under 30 points so defensively we need to get after it. We also need to execute and have patience. Our big thing in this program is attitude and effort, the two things you can control while on the floor.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone