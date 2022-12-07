The Montrose Red Hawks opened their basketball season last weekend with a three game round robin tournament in Pagosa Springs. The Hawks, young and inexperienced, showed some first action jitters but overall played very well and won their three games by the following scores:
Montrose 43, Bayfield 35
Montrose 43, Pagosa Springs 41
Montrose 53, Delta 29
Head coach Ryan Voehringer said, “We were obviously happy to go 3-0. We had some good things happen, we had some bad things happen. The big thing is we are pretty inexperienced, we are taking too many possessions off and not valuing the basketball enough.”
Voehringer allowed that his team had a good start but noted the team needs to clean up a number of mistakes because road ahead will feature much better competition in the next few weeks.
The coach emphasized that the Red Hawks man to man defense worked well this past weekend. “That has been our backbone for the nine years I have been here, especially for this year. We’re not explosive offensively so we have to be able to guard and hopefully hold teams to around 40 points.”
The coach explained that he team will be seeing more explosive teams in the future. Voehringer noted that his team is explosive offensively which will be a challenge. He said, “We have a good big kid in Kaleb Ferguson. We have Jacob Hawks who can shoot it but we are just going to have to slow people down in order to be successful.”
“The boys have got to improve their ball security. Last season the Red Hawks averaged about 9 turnovers a game. This year the Red Hawks are turning the ball over in the neighborhood of 16 turnovers a game.” Voehringer commented, ”and that much of this is due to inexperience.”
Voehringer explained that the Red Hawks strong point is the inside game. “Our big guys are our strong points. We rebounded pretty well this weekend. I thought Jaxxon Killen did a real nice job, but we have got to have all five guys rebounding so we can get out and go.”
The coach suggested that the Red Hawks are going to see a number of better team down the road, especially in the Southwestern League. He explained that Durango has four kids around 6-foot-7, and Fruita-Monument has big boys as well.
When asked to explain his game philosophy, Voehringer said, “Our style is to fast break off of a rebound. That’s our goal, but we have to get the rebound first, and then get stops. We want to get out and run and try to beat their defense. We are a lot better in transition than we are attacking a set defense.”
Coach Voehringer described the upcoming tournaments. “We open in Glenwood Springs with Coal Ridge, they are a 4A team out of Silt, Colorado. They have two real good really good guards, very well coached and the want to spread us out and get to the bucket so it will be a good challenge for us.”
“Then we have Aspen, the defending 3A state champs, then we play Faith Christian on Saturday. They are perennial powerhouse out of Denver, a private school.”
When asked to sum up his feelings about the three games played to date Voehringer said, “L thought we competed. It was the first tie game these kids have ever been in. We could have folded but we didn’t. Every one of our players got some minutes. Like I said, I’m trying to work out a rotation to see who plays well where and who plays well together. I’m learning these guys just like they are learning me and hopefully we will all mesh together and put a solid product on the floor.”
Next action, Thursday afternoon in Glenwood Springs.