The search for Darren Peterson of Montrose, whose boat went down off Alligator Point, Florida, late last week, has been suspended.
“We put every effort and resource we could into it and we hoped for a better outcome. We are definitely thinking of the Peterson family,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the search and mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Mobile, said Friday.
The decision was made at sunset Thursday, after the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had scoured more than 5,862 square-nautical miles for the 46-year-old over the course of four days, but could not locate him.
“On behalf of the Coast Guard, it’s our solemn duty to report the search for Mr. Darren Peterson has been suspended,” Sergent said in a Coast Guard news release.
“We diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews and partner agencies in the water, in the air and on land, but unfortunately, were unable to locate him. The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to Mr. Peterson’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Sergent said.
Peterson had reportedly purchased a 49-foot boat in New York, then headed down the coast, bound for Louisiana with two others, Wallace Rogers, 62, of Arkansas and Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Louisiana.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crew members spotted Peterson’s boat partially submerged Sunday and notified the Coast Guard, which on Monday found Wallace Rogers’ body, but plucked Beaumon Rogers from the water alive. He was later hospitalized.
Sergent said Beaumon Rogers told rescuers the boat experienced mechanical failure and began taking on water Saturday, Oct. 19. He last saw Peterson swimming away with a life ring from the sinking boat, Sergent previously said.
During the four-day search for Peterson, the Coast Guard deployed three helicopter crews, an aircrew and boat crews, including cutters.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission searched waters along the shores and also beaches.
Sergent said the search was one of the biggest she has seen during her time in the Coast Guard.
Ultimately, however, the Coast Guard had to conclude too much time had passed for Peterson to have survived the accident.
“We searched that large area,” Sergent said Friday.
“We searched to the point of as long as we thought someone could survive, given all the conditions and time lapse since the accident.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.