Colorado closer to establishing waiting periods, new age restriction for firearm purchases photo

A woman walks past a pile of protest signs wearing angel wings during a rally outside the state capitol to protest against gun violence in the wake of recent shootings at Denver's East High School, who's students are referred to as "East Angels" in Denver, CO, March 24, 2023. Protesters who lined up to enter the capitol were required to leave their signs outside. Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline

 KEVIN MOHATT Colorado Newsline

The four bills Democrats introduced as a package to curb gun violence in Colorado have now cleared both chambers of the state Legislature and are inching closer to the governor’s desk for signatures.

The House passed two bills over the weekend — one that makes it easier for victims of gun violence to sue manufacturers and another to expand the state’s extreme risk protection order law. A bill to increase the minimum age to purchase firearms cleared the House Monday and another bill to establish a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases passed the Senate Tuesday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?