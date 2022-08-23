east high school teachers

A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. 

 (Photo by Tiffany Choi)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country.

The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared to other non-teacher graduates is -35.9%, taking the lead of all states by at least 3 percentage points. The situation has only continued to worsen nationally over time, with the pay gap increasing as inflation rises and wages don’t.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?