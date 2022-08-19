monkeypox data

This digitally-colorized electron microscopic image depicted monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from of a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions. 

 (CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery, Hannah Bullock)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now in a format similar to its COVID-19 dashboard.

The data, which will be updated on a weekly basis, includes county case numbers, statewide demographic data and a chart that shows the overall trend of cases in the state.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?