Colorado will receive more than $1 million after an optical lens company paid providers kickbacks to refer patients to the company, resulting in the submission of false claims to the Colorado Medicaid program.

In the settlement, Essilor, a company that manufactures, markets, and distributes optical lenses and equipment used to produce optical lenses, agreed to pay 35 states a total of $22 million plus interest.



