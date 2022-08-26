CORE act help

Gov. Jared Polis, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper speak at Camp Hale in Eagle County on Aug. 16, 2022. 

 (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Multiple Colorado leaders penned a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to take action to protect lands legislators originally hoped to protect under the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. Now the leaders are asking Biden to protect the lands through the Antiquities Act and other presidential authorities.

Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper — all Democrats — signed the letter asking Biden to designate Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range as the “Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument.” 



