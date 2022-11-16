lisa cutter dem women's caucus

Lisa Cutter, center, glasses, speaks at a news conference with the Democratic Women’s Caucus of Colorado on Jan. 19, 2022. 

 (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado’s state Legislature is poised to have more women than men in 2023 for the first time in the state’s history, with 51% of Colorado’s state legislators being women following the 2022 midterm elections. 

Assuming several remaining close races are all called as expected, Colorado will have 39 women in the state House and 12 women in the state Senate in 2023 — meaning a total of 51 women in the 100-seat Legislature. House Democrats will have 34 women and House Republicans will have five women in office, while Senate Democrats will have 10 women and Senate Republicans will have two women in office. 



