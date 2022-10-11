The Colorado School of Mines football team hosted the Mavericks of Colorado Mesa, defeated the Orediggers 48 to 21 and took over first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings. In other RMAC action:
Chadron State 56, Fort Lewis 3
The Colorado School of Mines football team hosted the Mavericks of Colorado Mesa, defeated the Orediggers 48 to 21 and took over first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings. In other RMAC action:
Chadron State 56, Fort Lewis 3
N.M. Highlands 30, Black Hills State 28
So Dakota Mines 38, Western Colorado 10
CSU Pueblo 52, Adams State 20
The results of the weekend further jumbled the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings:
Team RMAC Overall
CO. School of Mines 4-2 (4-0)
Black Hills State 5-1 (3-1)
South Dakota Mines 4-2 (3-1)
N. Mexico Highlands 3-2 (3-1)
Western Colorado 3-3 (3-1)
CSU Pueblo 3-3 (2-2)
Adams State 1-5 (1-3)
Chadron State 1-5 (1-3)
Colorado Mesa 1-4 (0-4)
Fort Lewis 0-5 (0-4)
The Mesa Mavericks journeyed to Golden and tangled with the Orediggers. The Mavericks played even football in the first quarter matching touchdowns with the Orediggers heading into the 2nd quarter tied at 7.
The Orediggers put up 24 points in the 2nd quarter, and held the Mavericks to a touchdown and a field goal making the score 31-21 at the half. The Mavs were shut out in the second half while the Miners tacked on 17 additional points making the final score Mines 48, Mesa 21.
Meanwhile in Gunnison, Western Colorado welcomed South Dakota Mines to Rady Field. Things got ugly quickly as the teams traded first quarter touchdowns. The Hardrockers added a second TD and gave up a field goal to the Mountaineers making the score 24-10 at the half.
The Miners added a touchdown in both the third quarter and the fourth quarter making the final score 38-10 in favor of the Hardrockers. South Dakota Mines had 507 yards of total offense to just 214 yards for Western. The Miners ran for 260 yards and passed for 245 yards, a very balanced offensive performance.
The Fort Lewis College Skyhawks have fallen into a deep hole. The Skyhawks are unable to score consistently on offense and are unable to stop the opposition defensively. To date the Skyhawks are scoring an average of 7.1 points per game while giving up 52.2 point per game.
The schedule for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on October 15th will add further clarification to what has been an up and down season to date.
Colorado Mines (4-0) at South Dakota Mines (3-1)
Western Colorado (3-1) at Black Hills State (3-1)
Adams State (1-3) at Chadron State (1-3)
N. Mexico Highlands (3-1) at CSU Pueblo (2-2)
Fort Lewis (0-4) at Colorado Mesa (0-4) (6PM Kickoff at Stocker Stadium)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.