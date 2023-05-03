230504-state-wolves

Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park on Feb. 2, 2023. Male wolf 2101 has a gray coat and is in the foreground on the right. Male wolf 2301, believed to be the offspring of the gray colored wolf, has a black coat and is in the background on the left. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife photo)

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife board of commissioners Wednesday approved a final plan to restore wolves in Colorado.

Concluding two years of work — and hundreds of hours of meetings across the state — the commissioners unanimously approved a 301-page plan to begin restoring wolves, as mandated by voters in November 2020.



