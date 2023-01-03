unsustainable jail conditions

The visitors parking lot of the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, a state prison within the Colorado Department of Corrections, taken on Feb. 6, 2020. 

 (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline)

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. 

At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has been difficult for several years. Because of the vacancies, those assigned to work other posts throughout the prisons often get forced into security shifts simply out of necessity. Most staff also ends up working mandatory overtime because prisons must meet a minimum staffing level to function.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?