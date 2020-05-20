Colorado released draft guidelines for restaurants who wish to reopen to in-person dining in the next few weeks on Tuesday.

The state is seeking input on the guidelines. Stakeholders can submit their comments about the guidelines to an online form through Friday, May 22.

On May 25, the state will decide if restaurants can begin reopening and at what capacity.

Among the guidelines in the draft proposal it states outdoor and in-door services can be held if there is a minimum of 8 feet of space between tables.

Other guidelines include:

• Limit party size to six people or less

• Employees are encouraged to wash their hands every 30 minutes

• Request customers wear facial masks when not eating or drinking

• Consider modifying the menu to create additional space in the kitchen

If there is a confirmed case among customers or employees, a restaurant must notify public health officials and work with the local health agency on next steps.

Stay with the Montrose Daily Press with more on this developing story.

Enter to win a Traeger Pro 780 Grill when you subscribe! The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill in the world. Promotion ends May 21st Subcribe Today!