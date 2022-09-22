ebike rebate program

Thousands of Denverites have claimed instant e-bike rebates through a city program that launched in April 2022. 

 (City and County of Denver)

Gov. Jared Polis declared Wednesday “Colorado E-Bike Day” as state and local officials came together to tout the climate and clean-air benefits of subsidy programs that one analysis found are the most generous in the country.

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group says a $12 million state rebate program funded by legislation passed earlier this year, combined with millions more from a similar Denver initiative, represent “the biggest investment of any state in the country in e-bike rebates.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?