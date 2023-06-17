More buildings of every type will have lower energy costs for their entire lifespans. While businesses and homeowners alike will appreciate saving on their monthly utility bills, the benefits go much further than that. These savings will increase over time. Colorado’s air quality will improve as energy use and greenhouse gas emissions decrease. Consistent construction standards will benefit trades and manufacturers, bringing down administrative and construction costs as more cities adopt the new codes. And Colorado’s new statewide energy code will also benefit architects and professional engineers, both in how we practice and how we work with clients, engineers, and contractors.
If you’re not familiar with building codes, they’re a fundamental part of both design and construction of new homes and businesses. Organizations such as the International Code Council publish model codes, which include standards for occupant safety, quality, and performance of building systems. Cities and counties regularly adopt and update codes based on ongoing industry input. These codes become the minimum standards every building must meet before receiving a building permit to start construction or obtaining a certificate of occupancy.
Colorado’s new statewide energy code is based on the most recent (2021) version of the ICC’s International Energy Conservation Code. Now that the latest IECC version has been out for over two years, the incremental changes from the 2018 code are well understood by design professionals. That means we’re well-positioned to ramp up adoption of the statewide model codes and see real benefits compared to older codes.
Building energy codes are a proven strategy to reduce emissions from buildings, which are the fourth leading contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in Colorado. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, adopting the 2021 IECC can improve the average energy efficiency of new buildings by 9% to 12% compared to those built to the 2018 IECC.
We can't snap our fingers and make every existing building as good as new, but it's critical that we make a difference where we have the power.
Investing upfront and designing energy efficient, electric-ready buildings from the start really does mean lower monthly bills. And this is not just for residential properties — this difference matters for every building type. Renters and business owners with commercial leases will see savings. When schools have lower utility bills, your tax dollars go further, too.
There’s always fear about the upfront costs of adopting more recent building energy codes. Part of our jobs as design professionals is to consider these factors and help our clients see and understand the bigger picture. For example, you and I can’t control natural gas and electricity prices, but history tells us energy prices are going to go up, and it’s our job to help limit our clients’ future costs.
The reality is, people want efficient homes and businesses. They want solar panels and they want electric vehicles, and they need to be able to charge their vehicles at home and at work. They also want clean air and stable utility bills that come with highly efficient electric appliances. The new statewide model building energy code, which includes pre-wiring requirements for solar panels, electric appliances, and electric vehicle charging, will not only prepare buildings for future technology, but will also save our clients money on costly upgrades to accommodate these technologies just a few years down the line.
Preparing for these increasingly popular technologies is essential to supplement the areas where architects can have the longest lasting impact: A building’s shape, size, and materials. The only time to get those right is during design. Walls of glass may look great but come with a high energy price. When the design team works together to deliver efficient buildings, it saves owners and tenants money and may require fewer solar panels to meet electricity demand and smaller heating and cooling systems to maintain a comfortable temperature. As a result, pairing highly efficient buildings with pre-wiring for solar, electric vehicle charging, and electric appliances can make the future costs to switch to clean energy technologies even lower for owners and tenants.
These codes are an important way that we can care for our great state. We can’t snap our fingers and make every existing building as good as new, but it’s critical that we make a difference where we have the power. Colorado’s rapid growth isn’t going to stop. As we keep building, it’s more and more important that we take energy efficiency and clean energy seriously. Our utility infrastructure depends on it. Our air quality depends on it. Our climate depends on it.
Implementing a modern energy code statewide means all Coloradans benefit. Architects and engineers are up for the challenge of making it happen.
Nikolaus Remus is the advocacy engagement director of the Colorado Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Heidi M. Gordon is the executive director of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Colorado.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone