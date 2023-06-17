Colorado just finalized its new statewide energy code, but what does that mean for new construction?

More buildings of every type will have lower energy costs for their entire lifespans. While businesses and homeowners alike will appreciate saving on their monthly utility bills, the benefits go much further than that. These savings will increase over time. Colorado’s air quality will improve as energy use and greenhouse gas emissions decrease. Consistent construction standards will benefit trades and manufacturers, bringing down administrative and construction costs as more cities adopt the new codes. And Colorado’s new statewide energy code will also benefit architects and professional engineers, both in how we practice and how we work with clients, engineers, and contractors.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?