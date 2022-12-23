Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her position. The move came shortly after she was elected to serve her fourth and final term.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure in the state House. It has been an honor representing my constituents in making policy that works for all. I am ready for my next chapter outside of this golden dome as I plan to continue to work for the people of Colorado,” Benavidez, a Commerce City Democrat, wrote in a letter to the House chief clerk.



