One day before Election Day, ballot return data compiled by state officials continues to show Colorado’s voter turnout down significantly from the last midterm election in 2018.

As of Sunday evening, 1,339,399 Coloradans had cast a vote in the 2022 election, according to data released Monday by the Colorado secretary of state’s office. Nearly 99% of those votes were cast via mail ballot, while the remainder — slightly less than 15,000 ballots — were cast in person.



