Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of the “once-in-a-generation” opportunity presented by congressional Democrats’ passage of $369 billion in new spending to combat climate change.

In a letter sent to hundreds of elected officials, organizations including Conservation Colorado, the Colorado Sierra Club and the Colorado Fiscal Institute urged leaders to use the new funding under the Inflation Reduction Act — much of which will be administered by or with the assistance of state and local governments — to “build a better future for everyone.”



