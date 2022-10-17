Psychedelic mushrooms

Voters are being asked to legalize psychedelic mushrooms like these.

 (Cannabis Pictures/Wikimedia Commons)

Ten years after Colorado voters made history by approving Amendment 64, the 2012 ballot measure that legalized recreational marijuana, they’ll have the chance to take another groundbreaking step towards drug decriminalization.

Proposition 122, dubbed the Natural Medicine Health Act, would establish a regulated market for psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi. Placed on the 2022 ballot by a citizen initiative, it will become law if a majority of Colorado voters give their approval next month.



