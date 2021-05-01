Photos and information by CDOT
Downstream the Colorado is a mighty river irrigating and providing power to the Southwestern United States.
But up here, at its source, it is no different from dozens of other Rocky Mountain waterways, a clear brook tumbling across greenish meadows and down cramped redrock gorges. This stretch between Grand Lake and State Bridge offers first-class fishing, canoeing, and rafting, along with plenty of quiet spaces where you can sit on the banks and contemplate.
The route begins at Grand Lake, an old resort town on the shores of Colorado’s largest natural lake, and ends on a gravel road through spectacular Upper Gore Canyon. It is about 80 miles long and the drive lasts two hours.
Colorado River Headwaters was designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation as a National Scenic Byway in 2005. It is one of 13 America’s Byways designated in Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.