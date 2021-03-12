Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is part of a sporadic series on scenic byways and highways in Southwest Colorado. All photos are from CDOT’s website and show some of the beauty of our part of the state.
You may have traveled the Unaweep-Tabeguache Scenic Byway before and not even known that’s what it was.
Much of the byway is in Montrose County, making this one special for locals.
It consists of Highways 141 and 145. Drivers traverse over the gorgeous forestland atop the Uncompahgre Plateau and dive down into fun towns with plenty of history. Drivers along the byway also can spot the historic Hanging Flume, a marvel in engineering.
A lot of the land was once mined for ore, and the rivers hold even more history. Dinosaur fossils and other geological discoveries make for a trip back in time.
And the U.S. Army once mined the uranium in Uravan. That uranium was used in the first atomic bombs. The old town, which draws its name from “uranium” and “vanadium” was ultimately declared a Superfund hazardous waste site.
