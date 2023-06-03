As occupational choices went in the 1860s in the western end of the Kansas Territory (eastern Colorado), being a horse thief was a less than noble venture. More so, it was often fatal. Stealing a man's horse was much more than stealing a living, breathing possession. In many cases, it was stealing a man's livelihood.
The punishment, when caught, was usually swift justice and death.
Here are some excerpts from news reports around the West.
“Since hanging has become fashionable, the Delawares have hung a horse thief, on the Reserve. He was fairly caught, fairly tried, and fairly swung. Served him right.”
- Rocky Mountain News, April 12, 1861
“A notorious horse thief, named Edwards, was lynched at Topeka on the night of the 26th, for stabbing a Pottawatomie Indian, with the intention of stealing his pony.”
- Rocky Mountain News, April 3, 1861
“A Vigilante Committee has been organized, with the almost universal concurrence of the public, to promptly secure, examine and punish offenders. The names of some sixty members are already enrolled upon its list. Its first public session was held in the hall over Graham's Drug Store, on Tuesday morning. Thomas Pollack, Esq, acted as Marshal, and Mr. Wallingford was elected Judge. A jury was empanelled, and Dunn was tried for stealing (a horse). The evidence corresponded with his confession. He was found guilty; and on account of his frank confession, and physical weakness, sentenced only to receive twenty-five lashes on his bare back, and to leave town within the following twenty-four hours. The whipping was administered on Tuesday evening. He fell nearly senseless on receiving the seventeenth lash, and the remainder of the punishment was remitted. He left for the States yesterday.”
- The Western Mountaineer, July 26, 1860
“A gentleman just down from Apex informs us that he saw a man hanging to a tree this morning, a short distance from the road. The man was dead, of course, but had been hanging only a few hours when our informant first saw him. We understand from another source, that the man upon whom this summary execution was inflicted, confessed to several horse thefts. He was arrested yesterday, and preparations were made to bring him to Denver for trial; but last night he was taken in charge by a body of men who preferred that his trial should cost the county nothing.”
- Rocky Mountain News, July 20, 1861
“We learn from Mr. Shedd, who arrived in town a day or two since, from the Arkansas country, that the man, Steel, who was pursued beyond there two or three weeks ago, was killed at Taos. Steel was connected with Charley Brown, whose arrest was noticed in the Canon Times of a recent date. Brown was arrested and confined in jail at that place, and a committee of citizens followed in pursuit of Steel.
Near Taos he was captured, and had an examination before a magistrate, after which he was placed in the hands of his captors, who gave bond in one thousand dollars for his safe return to Canon City. Soon after, he escaped, and fled to the mountains, but on the following day returned to the vicinity of the town.
He wrote a note and sent it by a Mexican to some friends in Taos, but the Mexican, misunderstanding his instructions, gave it to the very men from whom he had escaped. In the note he requested a horse, and arms, and stated that the men who were after him, should not get back home alive.
Two of them proceeded immediately to where he was secreted, and while one stood over him with a loaded rifle, the other made an attempt to tie him, but he resisted and one of his friends coming up threatened to shoot the first man that harmed him.
The man with the rifle immediately turned it upon the newcomer, and the other finding he could not secure his prisoner, and that there was danger of his escape; drew his revolver and shot him dead, when the other fled.”
- Rocky Mountain News, July 27, 1861
“The agent of the Frontier Index (Fort Sanders), was riding out a few days ago, when he was overtaken by a horse thief, who demanded his horse, claiming it as his own. The gentleman at once complied with these demands to save his life.
Upon returning to town he reported the facts, when a Mr. Simpson immediately set out in pursuit of the thief. He overtook his, and called out to him to stop, which he refused to do. Simpson then fired hitting the man. He fired a second time, when the man fell from the horse. He is still alive, but he cannot possibly survive.”
- Rocky Mountain News, February 7, 1868
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.