As occupational choices went in the 1860s in the western end of the Kansas Territory (eastern Colorado), being a horse thief was a less than noble venture. More so, it was often fatal. Stealing a man's horse was much more than stealing a living, breathing possession. In many cases, it was stealing a man's livelihood. 

The punishment, when caught, was usually swift justice and death.



