These days the population in Gunnison hovers around 6,500 residents, which is nearly 5,700 more residents than the city held in 1880 when a group of real estate owners tried to split the town in two. In a tale of two cities, the barriers separating Gunnison City and West Gunnison were far from unconquerable.
A fight for business, governing and ultimately property values was fought in the early 1880s between Gunnison City, which was founded in 1880 and often referred to as the "old city," and West Gunnison, which was founded the same year.
The battle began in July 1880 when, after the Gunnison Board of County Commissioners had chosen the site to construct the new courthouse, a petition was submitted to the commissioners by property owners to the west of town demanding to have the courthouse constructed in their neighborhood.
The Gunnison News called it an attempt "to create a division of public sentiment regarding the location of the Court House," in its July 10 1880 issue. "When it came to be the duty of the Board of County Commissioners to decide on the location of the county buildings," the paper wrote, "the town company offered to deed to the county any block which the Commissioners might select as a site for the Court House. After careful consideration the present location was decided on."
That location was a few blocks east of Main Street, not west. The property owners near what is now Boulevard Street to the west of Main Street, not only wanted the courthouse to be built on their side of town, they also wanted the post office and public school to be situated there, as well.
The debate was certainly one of pride, but mostly centered around property value, with the Gunnison News suggesting at one point that if the idea to move the courthouse was such a good one, perhaps there should be "a portable CourtHouse which could be moved from one corner of the town to another to fit the wishes of those who desired to sell lots."
The paper had speculated in its April 24, 1880 issue that, if each town were left to its natural growth, then one day the two cities would be one.
"The question is frequently asked if the prosperity of Gunnison will not operate to the detriment of West Gunnison and vice versa. We answer emphatically, No!" the News wrote. With no natural barrier or obstacle between the two, the paper suggested, "they will in the near future constitute one great commercial city."
Mind you, these two cities were only a handful of blocks apart.
It didn't take the commissioners long to squash the uprising by the new city. The next week, they cited three reasons why they couldn't move the courthouse location even if they wanted.
First, the Colorado Constitution forbade the removal of a county seat except by the vote of the people of the county once every four years.
Second, the proposed site in West Gunnison was outside the town of Gunnison, as originally selected to be the county seat.
And, third, the petitions against removal numbered 174 verses 135 in favor of moving the location.
"Be it resolved," as the commissioners wrote, the courthouse was to be built in the "old city."
West Gunnison continued to operate as a separate city and county voting district for a few more years, but as predicted, it eventually melded into the original city and Gunnison has been whole since.
•••
In 1919, J. E. Phillips of Los Angeles, California, wrote a history piece in the Crested Butte Elk Mountain Pilot, recalling the early days of settlement in the Gunnison valley. The piece, which appeared in the Dec. 25, 1919 issue, is a who's who of names you would recognize, only because their names live on today. Parlin, Hartman, Yule, and Jack (as in Jack's Cabin) are all mentioned in shaping the Gunnison valley.
But it's the mention of John Sales, who was the son of the Attorney General of Texas, that catches the eye. The excerpt read:
"There is a law against putting dynamite or setting off giant powder in a stream to kill trout. One of the very first men that we were called upon to bury at Irwin, which really started the cemetery, was a victim of this practice. John Sales, who was prospecting, I think up O'Be-Joyful creek, with no means of catching any fish and desiring some to eat, undertook to set off a stick of powder and it exploded in his hand, it is supposed before he let it go. He is from one of the most prominent families of (Texas) and a very bright young man."
Not quite as bright, evidently, as Mr. Phillips believed him to be.
