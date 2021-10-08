No sense of humor required
This week, I decided to take a break from Ouray politics.
So much for that idea.
Ouray politics didn’t cooperate.
I’ll try to have some fun at the end of what these editors call my “musings,” which is only shy an “a” for the prefix, or so I’m told.
•••
The Ouray County Plaindealer once again is on the case. As a follow-up to the Board of County Commissioners in Ouray hiring a county attorney and bypassing all semblance of Colorado Sunshine Law, Co-Publisher Erin McIntyre procured email conversations among commissioners and county staff demonstrating the hiring process for the attorney had begun at least a month prior to public knowledge.
In fact, the new county attorney, Leo Caselli, who at this very moment should be designing a crash course for his new bosses on Colorado Sunshine Law, had already signed an employment contract when Commissioner Ben Tisdel declared in a regular BOCC meeting that they were about to embark on discussing Mr. Caselli for the “first time.”
County commissioners argue that the county attorney position, which pays more than the county administrator position, and is one of only three positions which answers directly to the BOCC, is not an executive position and, thus, the hiring process didn’t require the light of day.
Now, take a break from this column, retreat to a dark room and repeat 10 times, “It’s none of my business.”
Meanwhile every time the county’s new attorney may say “let me review the law on that one,” constituents in the county will be reminded that they were denied the privilege of reviewing the hiring process in an open setting.
Commissioner Tisdel, chair of the BOCC, continues to remind everyone of the famous Jerry Jeff Walker line that goes “when you open your mouth, you always seem to put your foot there.”
Thrice, as the Plaindealer pointed out, Tisdel moved his boot aside far enough to exclaim in this “hiring” meeting that the commissioners were about to discuss Mr. Caselli’s employment for the very first time.
Now, I ask you, if Mr. Caselli’s position isn’t executive level and, as we now know, the county was in private employment discussions with him for some time before making his name public, why did Mr. Tisdel feel the need to mask the prior meetings?
Commissioner?
Mr. Tisdel replied to the Plaindealer’s criticism of the process as “frivolous and vexatious.”
A rhythmic, righteous and perhaps rehearsed reply.
No, the reason Mr. Tisdel masked the prior meetings is because these commissioners aren’t open. That’s why.
They work for someone other than you and I.
They are a one-minded voting block. A singular vessel. They alone hold the power of the county and any questioning of their motives or operation is termed “frivolous and vexatious,” as if you’re the one who has done something wrong.
The accuser becomes the accused in Mr. Tisdel’s world of representation.
The entire team at the county wooed Mr. Caselli, at the behest of his soon-to-be bosses, from county administrator to county human resources director to deputy clerk of the county.
Showed him around.
Rolled out the red carpet.
They got to spend time with him prior to his hiring, but his constituents who will foot the bill for his $129,000 salary and accompanying perks were left in the dark until Mr. Tisdel proclaimed that everyone, including the commissioners, could now discuss the candidate — yes — for the very first time, all the while holding a signed employment contract behind his back.
Let them eat cake!
Tisdel, you’ll recall, wasted county time a month or so ago putting forth a serious proposal that term limits for commissioners be extended from two four-year terms to three four year terms, just as his second four-year term is about to expire.
He had no good explanation for this sudden desire to continue to rule other than Eagle County did it, so it must be a good idea. Nor did he have a good explanation for backing off this transparently selfish proposal other than to say, hey, it was just a hypothetical question.
Was it a hypothetical when Mr. Tisdel declared that we, including the commissioners, staff and people of Ouray were going to discuss Mr. Caselli for the first time?
Did either of the other two commissioners stand up and say, “Uh, Mr. Chairman, we’ve been talking to this dude for over a month and the ink is dry.”
Did any of the staff interrupt and say, “Uh, Mr. Commissioner Chair, we gave him a tour of the courthouse just a few weeks ago, didn’t that count?”
No.
No one did.
In fact, the obfuscation mounted.
Commissioner Jake Niece, the third leg of this left-leaning commissioner stool, advised the county public information officer to put out a press release regarding the hiring stat! in order to tamp down any nuisance the Plaindealer may create.
Kind of the frosting on the cake for all the little people.
•••
More politics.
I know, I know, I promised some fun. Hang on just a sec, will ya?
Heather Toth and Aliyah Field have dropped out of the Ouray City Council race. In doing so, they said they will support council candidates Josh Smith and Tamara Gulde, who are not aligned with council candidates Heidi Forbes and Jason Perkins. The latter two align themselves with current Mayor Greg Nelson who is being contested by current Ouray City Councilor Ethan Funk.
If your scorecard is jumbled, don’t worry.
All you need to know is that even though these two dropped out, their names will still appear on the ballot. This gives a good probability that they will receive votes that could have, might have been cast for Gulde or Smith.
In this race, the top two vote-getters win the prize of the two open seats.
There’s not much margin to allow for confusion and lost votes. In 2018, two council seats were up for grabs among five candidates. The winning two recorded 232 and 221 votes, with the third place finisher tallying 157 votes.
•••
From The Plaindealer, December 22, 1911:
A Romance
He was young, he was fair, and he parted his hair, like the average beau in the middle; he was proud, he was bold — but the truth must be told — he chewed too much tobacco.
Barring this vice, he had everything nice, and his heart was so sorrowing and tender; that he always turned pale when he trod on the dog’s tail, lying down by the counter.
He clerked for Gus, and the way he would blush, when the dolls he showed to the ladies; would have tickled a calf, and made the brute laugh, in the face face of the quarterly meeting.
He cut quite a dash with a darling mustache, which he learned to love and cherish; for one girl had said, while she dropped her proud head, that ‘twould kill her to see the thing perish.
She was young, she was fair, and she scrambled her hair, like the average belle of the city; she was proud, but not bold — yet the truth must be told — the way she loved Dave was a pity.
Barring this vice, she was everything nice, and the world admired her bustle; and the Ouray boys, being calmed by the noise, were used to hearing it rustle.
She cut quite a swell, did this Ouray belle, and men flocked in crowds to meet her; but she gave them the shirk, for she loved the young clerk who chewed like a hungry mosquito.
So she hemmed and hawed, and he sighed and he chawed, till his heart and jaws were broken; then she walked by Gus’ store, when he stood at the door, awaiting some loving token.
She raised her eyes with mock surprise, and tried to enact the scorner; but to tell the truth, she grinned at the youth who loved to chew tobacco.
They met, alas! what came to pass was sweet and brief and precious; they wooed, and cooed, she talked, he chewed — oh how she loved! Good gracious!
They had to part, he rose to start, her grief cannot be painted; she screamed, then choked, then fainted.
Her pa appeared. Dave, quite seared, rushed out to get some water; the watchdog spied his gentle hide, and bit him where he hadn’t ‘oughter.’
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.