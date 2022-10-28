The Grand View Cemetery, next to the Sunset Mesa sports complex in Montrose, is where you’ll find Henry Ripley’s grave. He rests next to his wife, Martha. There is a large headstone that simply reads “Ripley.”
Together, they journeyed through life and eventually wrote a book about their life and times in Western Colorado, published in 1914, entitled “Hand-Clasp of the East and West.” It is a strangely-written third person autobiography that uses fictitious names to describe the couple’s travels and travails to Ouray in 1877.
This week Bill Ripley, of Montrose, sent me an email. Bill, whom many may know from his days of working at Abel’s Ace Hardware on South Townsend, asked me why I never sourced anything from his great-grandfather’s newspaper in Ouray, the Ouray Times. I assured him it wasn’t out of neglect.
We spoke on the phone the other night. Bill filled in some gaps for me, and I filled in some gaps for him. For instance, Bill didn’t know that his great-grandfather had a brother named William who came with him to Ouray in those early days. And I had no idea that three generations of the founding family of the predecessor to the Ouray County Plaindealer never left this area.
Henry, and his brother William, were sons of a farming family and got the itch to find their way out west. They owned and operated The Canon City Times for five years, presumably in the early 1870s. It’s difficult to be exact. The Ripley’s book claims the “fictitious” characters in it loaded up the entire operation of the Canon City Times, “which had been published there for about five years,” and moved it to Ouray to begin the Ouray Times. The Library of Congress, however, lists a different owner for this period.
Henry met Martha in Canon City on Dec. 31, 1873. They were both born in England. Martha was strikingly beautiful, with long, dark wavy hair and fine features. Henry was a good-looking man, with dark hair and dark eyes. When they left Canon City in the spring of 1877, they had two boys, Frederick and George.
The book chronicles the 200-plus mile journey from Canon City to Ouray, through Saguache, across the Continental Divide and two smaller ranges, then over Log Hill and up the Uncompahgre valley into Ouray. The toll roads along the way weren’t anything to brag about, and the Ripleys described them more as a way to be pinched for money along the journey:
“There was supposed to be a toll road between Saguache and Lake City, at least, at frequent intervals we were held up for toll – owned by Enos Hotchkiss and Otto Mears, which consisted principally of a wagon trail cut through the timber where necessary, elsewhere of swamps and mudholes which one dreaded to enter for fear of never getting out.”
The wagons were so loaded down and the roads so difficult, that it took creativity to pass the route.
“The Big Blue and the Little Blue hills were the terror of the road. You could get up these hills if you had teams enough to move your load; if not, you must unload to the capacity of your teams and make as many trips as necessary to get your load to the top. Likewise, you could get down, with decorum and good luck, by locking your hind wheels and chaining a good-sized tree to the hind axle to ease your descent.”
When the party reached what is now the north end of Ouray County, it had a decision to make:
“Up the valley, following practically the present road, past (Chief) Ouray’s house and the agency at Colona, another question confronted us, whether to take the river road, with its numerous river crossings, or to go over the Log Mesa.”
They chose the latter route, and again chained trees to their wagons for the descent to Dallas Creek.
The Ripleys printed the first edition of the Ouray Times on June 16, 1877. The first copy was auctioned off for $10, and copies sold as they came off the press for 10 cents.
Competition came in the fall when an experienced editor from Nevada, Dr. McKinney, started the Ouray Sentinel, later to be named The San Juan Sentinel.
One newspaper was difficult enough to make prosperous in a fledgling mining town. A second simply caused financial hardship and a war of words.
After a year-long battle, the Ouray Times, under the headline “Starving the Ripleys out,” announced the end of their competitor:
“On Tuesday of this week, the San Juan Sentinel, which has maintained a precarious existence in Ouray for a little over a year, died a natural death. In such cases, surviving friends are expected to make a few remarks, and we presume the Times would be regarded as inhuman if it did not drop a few tears over the untimely fate of one so young, so promising but cut off so early in its career.”
In 1879, David Day started another competitor, the Solid Muldoon. Day and the Muldoon were instantly formidable competitors to the Ripleys and the Times.
Day wrote early on:
“There certainly is not enough business in Ouray for more than one newspaper and the Muldoon claims to be the only newspaper published in the county.”
Day made personal attacks upon Henry on a weekly basis in the Muldoon. Henry tried to respond in the pages of the Times, but the rebuttals came across as awkward.
In one issue, Henry included a large ad in the Times that read, “Oldest, Cheapest, The Best, The Old Reliable Ouray Times.”
Seizing on the “old” theme, Day began to refer to Henry as Elder, and changed his last name to “Riplie” to denote a lack of honesty.
The Muldoon was a Democrat paper, and the Times was a Republican paper. Day also referred to Henry as “Pin Tail Ripley,” linking him to the Democratic donkey.
The Muldoon was bursting at its seams with advertising, and the Times was visibly struggling. Henry borrowed $500 from his friend, Colorado Governor Pitkin.
Then things starting going south for Henry.
In February 1885, his brother, William, met sudden death in a coal mine about twenty miles north of Ouray.
In December 1885, Pitkin died. In April 1886, Henry was unable to pay taxes on his Ouray home and it was put up to auction and sold for $650. A year later, Fidelia Pitkin, widow of Gov. Fred Pitkin, took control of the Times.
The Times was run by its current editor, C. A. Ward, and two months later the name was changed to the Budget. In 1888 it was purchased by L. N. White and became The Plaindealer, which is how the current Ouray County Plaindealer traces its roots to Ouray’s original newspaper.
Bill Ripley told me this week that his great-grandparents, Henry and Martha, moved to Wilson Mesa near Telluride after losing the Times and homesteaded for a while, then later Henry worked in a dairy farm near Montrose.
Sources: loc.gov (Library of Congress); “Hand-Clasp of the East and West,” by Henry and Martha Ripley; “History of Ouray,” Doris H. Gregory; Ouray Times, Oct. 26, 1878; interview with Bill Ripley, Oct. 26, 2022.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.