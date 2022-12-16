Everyone knows that person who claims he or she loves winter more than any other season.
I’ve never bought it. But who knows, that could just be my preference for warmer days and fewer layers.
Rev. J. J. Gibbons noted the contrast in poem, writing in his book “In the San Juan: Sketches.” Gibbons, a Catholic priest, was assigned to Ouray and Silverton in 1888, and lived in Ouray. He also had twenty missions he was responsible for in the San Juans.
He contrasted summer and winter in poetic form using the subject of frozen and flowing water in the San Juans to make his points. Here we begin with his summer poem.
THE CASCADE OF OURAYWhat murmur breaks the stillness,
Stealing down from yon high walls;
Coming forth from rock and crevice,
Whisp’ring music, as it falls?
‘Tis the cascade from the mountains,
Rushing down the craggy way;
Dashing o’er the time-worn boulders
To the valley of Ouray.
Now it sounds far up the mountains,
In a voice that seems to say;
“I am coming forth to gladden
The beauty of Ouray.”
Nearer, louder, sounds its music,
As it marches on the way;
Gath’ring up the spring and streamlet
Leaping down upon Ouray.
High above the city’s grandeur,
How its seething volumes play;
Clad in gold and silver sunshine
Rushing down upon Ouray.
If the refrains of summer don’t move your inner poet, then try Gibbon’s winter stanzas:
THE SNOWSLIDEWith rumbling tones, the mountain woke,
Tossed like a giant, shuddered, spoke,
Like peals of thunder in storm’s wake,
When leaden clouds the lightnings break.
The calm, placid snow untrodden lay,
Gath’ring in depth from day to day,
Till rock and tree and wooded shade,
Were covered close with frost inlaid.
Gulches are filled and dells unseen,
Lo! nature in her winter scene,
That will remain, unchanged by sun,
Till springtime floods in torrents run.
Which off its side to valleys flow,
And make the peach and apple grow,
The farmer, glad with hopes of gain,
Prepares his crop for grateful rain.
Which, glist’ning bright in banks of snow,
In summer’s heats begins to flow,
Waters the plains and arid farms,
And gives to earth her youthful charms.
But, hark, the power on Sneffles crest,
Hurls the huge mass from off its breast,
Wildly adown the slope it speeds,
The pines it snaps like hollow reeds;
boulders and trees dashed out and in,
It sweeps along with deaf’ning din,
Catching them up, twisted and broke,
The relics of a single stroke.
Far, far below in mountains moat,
Crushed, buried in the abysmal throat,
The fallen tree, the cabin bare,
Tell the bold miner to beware,
While seeking wealth on mountain side,
Death’s embrace of the rueful slide.
I think I’ll stick with summer.
Source: In the San Juan: Sketches, by Rev. J. J. Gibbons, a reprint by Western Reflections Publishing Company.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.