Now through September 30 — Children’s Peace Art Show, in the Children’s Room at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St.. Open during regular library hours. Free peace coloring sheets for children. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace.
Thursday, September 15
10 — 11 a.m. — Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Senior Center at the Montrose Pavilion, for the Beaconfest Senior Fair. Info: call or text Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
6 p.m. — The Black Canyon chapter of the Audubon Society welcomes Dr. Bruce Bauerle, from CMU in Grand Junction, who will speak about the “Edible, Poisonous and Useful Plants of Western Colorado.” Location: The Summit Room of the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
6 — 8 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage on 11”x14” canvas. Fun art class. Drink and all materials included. No experience necessary. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. Tuition $35. Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/091422-2/
Friday, September 16
5 – 6:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will present on Colorado’s innovative election system. Presentation will be at the Montrose Regional Library Community Room, 320 S. Second St. Our presenter will be Karen Sheek, immediate past president of the League of Women Voters of Colorado, and is intended to inform the public about our Colorado election system so all eligible voters will understand how they can register, vote, and be assured of the security in their elections. More information can be found under Events at www.lwv-uv.org and https://www.lwvcolorado.org/ColosStellarElections
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, September 17
Love Your Gorge — Uncompahgre River Gorge, Ouray. Volunteer work day and picnic with the Ouray Ice Park and UWP. Co-sponsored by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, Ouray Ice Park, and City of Ouray. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — SPARC (Strategic Perspectives Accelerating Real Change) at the Montrose Pavilion. This annual discussion centers on community, diversity, youth and well-being, with guest-speakers Caleb Ferganchick, slam poet/activist; Dr. Anna Mueller, researcher; Elizabeth Clark, counselor; Dr. Aixa Powell, international consultant; Wave 11 R&B/reggae/funk band — and you! Youth are welcome and encouraged to come. Registration includes lunch. Go to https://4go.live/yi8gx9 and follow instructions.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Babes ’n Bullies at Cerise Park, hosted by The Montrose Bully Breed Club. Family- and dog-friendly event features vendors, obedience and showmanship, car show, pin-up contest, drawing and silent auction. Info: tmbbc2017@gmail.com
10 a.m. — Crop Duster timed road bike race, starting at Cerise Park, and followed by Harvest Party at the Rotary Amphitheater. Purchase tickets and register at valleyfoodpartnership.org/cropduster. No pets. Bring own blanket/chair for party, and sunscreen.
11 a.m. — Community Drum Circle, Riverbottom Park, great family fun. Bring drums and your picnic lunch. Kick-off Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Everyone welcome. Info: 970-252-0908, www.spiritaware.org.
7 p.m. — Indie/folk songstress Megan Burtt at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery. 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advanced reserve seating: 17. Day of show: $20. Tickets: www.healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, September 18
8 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The Rocky Mountain Hunter Jumper Association hosts its inaugural show at the Montrose County Event Center and Arena, 1036 N. Seventh St. Different equine disciplines have come together to help introduce the hunter-jumper sport to the Western Slope. Info: www.rmhja.com; tanyadee@netzero.net or 970-209-3881.
2 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
5:30 — 6:30 p.m. — International Day of Peace, Peace Meditation at Riverbottom Park along the river. Bring chairs and water. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Everyone welcome. Info: 970-252-0908,
