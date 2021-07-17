By John Vastag
Greetings from Community Options!
First and foremost, I want to thank the Community Options, Inc. Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to serve as Executive Director.
I am very Blessed and honored to become part of such an amazing organization. Secondly, a huge thank you to Tom Turner for spending the month of June transitioning with me.
His insight and guidance have been incredibly valuable. Also, a huge thank you to Dave Kienholz for helping us find a home to rent.
Now for a little insight into my background and family. I started my career in the classroom teaching Special Education at the middle school level. I then transitioned into adult services and have had the pleasure of leading several different organizations over the years.
This included organizations very similar to Community Options in South Dakota and North Dakota. Most recently, I served as CEO for Development Homes, Inc. an agency in North Dakota which had very similar services to Community Options.
My lovely bride Charlotte (Char) and I arrived here in Montrose at the end of May from North Dakota and are busy settling in. We have been blessed with two children and four grandchildren.
Our son Tyler and his wife Becca currently live in West Fargo, North Dakota with their children Susie who is ten and Nathaniel who is eight. Tyler is an IT specialist and Becca is a music therapist and teaches numerous music lessons and classes.
Our daughter Miranda and her husband Kyle currently reside in Lemoore, CA where Kyle serves in the Navy and Miranda works as an Occupational Therapist in several nearby hospitals. They have two boys, Luca who is five and Liam who is two. They are better known as “team chaos.”
We are excited to be part of the Montrose community and look forward to meeting many of you as we settle in. The coffee is always on, and our front doors are once again open so please feel free to stop in and introduce yourself.
Char and I love to be outdoors, so we are looking forward to learning about the Montrose area and experiencing all it has to offer.
We wish you and yours a very safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! Hard to believe we are into July already!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.