House GOP Leadership Hold News Conference On Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations

Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, left, didn’t clinch the backing of the 218 lawmakers he needed to become the head of the U.S. House. (Colorado Newsline)

 Anna Moneymaker

Republican control of the U.S. House got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the party was unable to decide who should become speaker amid a sharp disagreement within the party’s more conservative faction.

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t clinch the backing of the 218 lawmakers he needed to become the head of the chamber during the first three rounds of ballots, marking the first time in a century the speaker’s election went to multiple ballots.



