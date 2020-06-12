Containment expected for Squirrel Rock Fire

A fire that broke out on private land in Delta County Thursday, prompting some temporary evacuations, stood at 50% controlled as of Friday morning, according to information from Delta County Emergency Management. Full containment was expected by the end of the day.

The Squirrel Rock Fire erupted 5 miles north of Cedaredge. An estimated acreage count as of Friday morning was not immediately available.

Crews from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were fighting the fire, along with firefighters from local, state and federal agencies.

The fire division was using a helicopter to assist in water drops on Friday.

All residents who had been told to evacuate were given the all-clear to return home, as evacuation orders were lifted at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

High Park Road is closed to public access at William Creek Road to ensure firefighter access to the area.

The public is asked to avoid the Brimstone Road/High Park Road area so fire trucks can access the fire via the narrow roads.

Delta County Emergency Management reminds the public to sign up for the emergency alert system, CodeRED.

